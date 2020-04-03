Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ngandu was under quarantine but has tested negative to COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Dr.Chitalu Chilufya announced at today’s briefing.

He also announced that Zambia had recorded no new cases.

He stated that the cumulative cases stood at 39. He said two persons are admitted to health facilities on the Copperbelt, and the 36 are admitted to Lusaka with one death recorded so far.

The Ministry of Health received 262 alerts which have been investigated and declared as non-cases.

And Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that 5,656 persons classified as high risk have been under quarantine and 1,376 have now been freed from quarantine.

And Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo has apologised to the European Union Ambassador His Excellency,Jacek Jankowski, the Chinese Ambassador, and other persons he interacted with during his period of isolation.