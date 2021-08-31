FDD President Edith Nawakwi says the newly appointed Minister of Finance is illegally occupying office.

Ms Nawakwi says Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has not yet been sworn in as Member of Parliament hence rendering his appointment null and void.

She says it is unfortunate that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to govern the country by not following the law.

The former finance minister has also questioned as to why President Hichilema alarmed the nation that the country’s coffers were empty when infact not.

“The country has 4 to 5 months import cover besides that,the country is cashing in every minute at every border plus money from toll gates,where is that money”,she questioned”

Ms Nawakwi has also advised President Hichilema to appoint a Minister of Agriculture who will execute the promises made the UPND during campaigns of reducing the cost of farming inputs.

“Am asking our President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that the person he will apoint as Minister of Agriculture must reduce the cost of fertilizer to K250 as promised in the campaigns especially that the 2021-2022 farming is around the corner”, she said.