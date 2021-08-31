FDD President Edith Nawakwi says the newly appointed Minister of Finance is illegally occupying office.
Ms Nawakwi says Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has not yet been sworn in as Member of Parliament hence rendering his appointment null and void.
She says it is unfortunate that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to govern the country by not following the law.
The former finance minister has also questioned as to why President Hichilema alarmed the nation that the country’s coffers were empty when infact not.
“The country has 4 to 5 months import cover besides that,the country is cashing in every minute at every border plus money from toll gates,where is that money”,she questioned”
Ms Nawakwi has also advised President Hichilema to appoint a Minister of Agriculture who will execute the promises made the UPND during campaigns of reducing the cost of farming inputs.
“Am asking our President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that the person he will apoint as Minister of Agriculture must reduce the cost of fertilizer to K250 as promised in the campaigns especially that the 2021-2022 farming is around the corner”, she said.
Another irrelevant PF sycophant. I’m embarrassed for this foolish dried-out fossil. Shameless. Nawakwi is a prime example of a degree holder but still an idiot.
Nawakwi should just go to hell.
She’s already there!!
Hello abena Nawakwi, namubwela nakambi. Tekanyizo Ba Edith. Bakateka balebomba. Just watch the space. But since he gave you space to vomit anything, which you and your powers that be denied him, please go ahead and smell your own vomit.
This is total bitterness and madness at its worst degree and with no shame. How many rubbish did your humble leader forced on Zambians. Old lady this is not for you. Was it in order for Kapyongo, Chiyotela, Chitalu and other crooks to appear in court whilst still holding to their offices. Was it justice? Was it in order and by the law that judges misjudged that Lungu qualified for the third term when he did not. Just keep quiet you are just provoking us now. Its shameful indeed. Ati reduce fertiliser by K250 – talking like a 1 year old dull girl. Old lady the Budget in force now is not UPND but your fallen and corrupt or is it corrrrruuupppputti (Chishimba’s take) PF and you cannot understand that. Very annoying mwe!!!!!
Nawakwi is asking HH to honour his promise of reducing the cost of fertilizer to K250.00. Fair enough, but has Nawakwi herself honoured her campaign promise of relocating to South Africa or Botswana?
WHY WEREN’T YOU ADVISING ECL TO DO THE SAME IWE? STOP THIS TREND OF WANTING TO SOUND OR LOOK RELEVANT BA MAYO IMWE.
CRAWL BACK TO THE DARK CORNERS WERE YOU FROM. ALLOW HH TO DO HIS WORK IN PEACE.
YOU ARE POLITICAL DIED BA MAYO JUST FOCUS ON YOUR FAILED BUSINESS AND LEAVE POLITICS TO THOSE GENUINELY IN THE OPPOSITION.
GO EAT YOUR MONEY IN PEACE BEFORE THE ACC AND THE DEC COME LOOKING FOR YOU.
WE KNOW WHAT YOUR STANCE WAS AND WE KNOW HOW YOU AUCTIONED FDD FOR A FEW PIECES OF SILVER AT THE EXPENSE OF THE SUFFERING MASSES.
SOON THE DEC WILL POUNCE ON YOU ASWEL AS THE DEVELOPMENT BANK FOR THE DEBT YOU OWE.
ALOT WILL SAY THAT HH IS FIXING YOU YET YOU KNOW WHAT YOU’VE DONE TO YOURSELF.
START DOING YOUR HOME WORK AND START SETTING YOUR BOOKS STRAIGHT MAMA. ITS TIME FOR YOU TO PAY FOR ALL YOU INIQUITIES MAMA. THE MAIZE SCANDAL WILL RESURFACE AND YOU WILL BE LEFT WITH NOTHING. TRUST ME.
EVERY STATE RESOURCE THAT WAS LOOTED WILL BE REOPENED AND DONT THINK ITS HH THAT WILL DO THAT ITS US THE AFFECTED CITIZENS.
TAYALI WILL REPRESENT MOST OF US CITIZENS THAT ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR OUR STOLLEN RESOURCES. WAIT….!!!!
YOURS FAITHFULLY
DISGRUNTLED MINER
P. J. K
How dumb can a person be, in one breath minister is in office illigally in the other he should appoint minister of agric! Can you make up your mind!!
While at it, tell us about the DBZ loan and the carlinhton maize which was not delivered!!
And tell us where the Hatembos are…
Take him to court we shilu lyamwanakashi nensoni tawakwata iwe mayo.
It has waken up from the deep sleep to come open mount any how!!
The nature of a cockroach is to run and hide when the lights are turned on. Nawakwi the lights are on.