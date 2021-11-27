FANWELL Siandenge might have been on the police wanted list but that does not mean that he is a convicted person, Minister of Justice Milambo Haimbe has said.

Mr. Haimbe said someone could be on a police wanted list at any time when the police want to do an investigation but it did not mean one was a convicted person.

He was responding to a questions from a caller, Dannis Mwango from Ndola when he featured on Diamond TV programme who wanted to know who cleared Mr. Siandenge from the case he was placed on the police wanted list for before he was appointed as deputy inspector general at State House.

“It was up to the police to conduct an investigation and convict an individual,” he said.

Mr. Haimbe also urged the caller not to forget that the country was allegedly coming from a difficult time where there were trumped up charges against people that seemed to be opposed to the regime that time.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema served 127 days in prison for an offence he did not commit.

Mr. Haimbe said they could not allow the kind of business where the criminal justice system was used as a weapon.

He also said that the UPND government was walking the talk in upholding the rule of law in the country in the 100 days the party had been in power.

“We have done what we said we would do,” he said.

Mr. Haimbe said under the new government people were getting bail in bailable offences if they got arrested and the freedom of speech were the people were now free to say whatever they wanted.

He said he had never seen the opposition speak freely as they wanted as it was being witnessed in the new regime.

“We can see the famous Sean Tembo and Raphael Nakacinda say whatever they want, that’s the democracy the new government has created,” he said.- Daily Nation