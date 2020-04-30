Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has revisited his decision to lockdown Nakonde for two weeks.

Mr. Sichone has told christian Voice News that Nakonde will not be on lockdown, saying that Ministry of Health experts have arrived in the district to carry out mass screening and testing instead.

He has disclosed that normal life will continue in Nakonde but that there will be mandatory screening and testing for people entering Nakonde from Tanzania at Tunduma border.

Mr. Sichone has further disclosed that buses coming from Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces will be allowed to enter Nakonde district subject to screening.

He has however appealed to citizens across the country to avoid travelling to Nakonde in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

As of today, neighboring Tanzania has 480 confirmed cases of Covid19.