By Logic Lukwanda

Local Government Minister Charles Banda has u-turned and distanced himself from ever issuing a statement assuring the safety of the controversial Alick Nkhata flyover bridge.

The flyover bridge has been at the centre of controversy prompting the engineering institution of Zambia to order for its total demolishing as it was a danger to motorists and other road users.

The piece of infrastructure sparked controversy when former local government permanent secretary Ed Chomba told the nation that the bridge was a death trap, before Dr, Banda as minister in charge rubbished the statement and assured that the multimillion dollars bridge was safe.

But in the latest interview with phoenix news, Dr Banda says he does not want to talk about the bridge anymore as it does not fall under his ministry and never did he assure that it was safe.

On 19th December 2019, this is what Dr Banda said on the controversial flyover bridge.

PHOENIX NEWS