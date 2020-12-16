MINISTER WARNS PF CADRES

BY Samuel Khwawe

Suspected PF cadres have been warned against encroaching and allocating plots on water sources in Eastern Province.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Jonas Chanda has sounded the warning after visiting some water sources in the province.

Dr. Chanda says Zambia is a country of laws and will not allow lawlessness take center stage.

He has since directed the Water Resources Management Authority-WARMA-and Eastern Water Supply and Sanitation Company to submit to report to his office on Monday next week regarding encroachment on the Lutembwe dam and River.

Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people has called on the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection to embark on rehabilitation and construction of dams in rural areas.