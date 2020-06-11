Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma, is locked in a land battle with squatters.

The minister recently filed a lawsuit with the Lusaka High Court suing some of the squatters for allegedly building structures on his land without his approval.

Yaluma has sued a Chengo and other unmentioned people, claiming that the respondents have continued to obstruct and deny him access to the land.

He said this is despite having reported the matter to Police and engaging them on several occasions.

He is seeking a court order for eviction of the said respondents and their agents from the land. He is also seeking any other form of redress as the court may deem necessary.

The minister also wants an order stopping them from carrying out any activities, entering and being in occupation of his land.

As stated in his court application, Yaluma said the respondents, are squatters and have no lawful right to the land, but have been obstructing him from entering the site and enjoy his land.