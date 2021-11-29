By Leah Ngoma

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Ministers and Permanent Secretaries to restore order in the public procurement process in order to help rebuild the economy.

The head of state observes that the appetite to contract debt by the previous government was driven by corruption in public procurement process.

Speaking when he officiated at the Ministers and Permanent Secretaries workshop in Lusaka today, President Hichilema is concerned that under the previous regime, products were overpriced as high as 3 times the actual price, a situation he says his government is addressing.

The head of state is confident that once corruption is done away in the procurement of fertilizer, fuel, infrastructure sector and general government procurement, the country will channel resources to social sectors such as education.

He has since reiterated that his government will recover all proceeds of corruption in the public procurement process especially in the infrastructure sector where some Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Party officials under the previous regime were suppliers.

