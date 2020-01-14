Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Lands Minister Jean Kapata and Nkoloma Ward One Councillor Tasila Lungu have sued News Diggers Media Limited for libel .

The three have also sued Diggers Reporter Funga Mukosha and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) in the Lusaka High Court were they are seeking damages for linking them to the illegal sale of Mukula.

Lubinda, Tasila and Kapata are also seeking an interim and permanent injunction restraining News diggers and Environmental Investigation Agency from publishing similar libelous, malicious articles and opinions relating to them until the determination of the case.

The trio is further seeking punitive and exemplary damages from the defendants with interest.

This is according to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Registry.

The three have explained that the Newspaper wrote a story in which it linked them to the illegal sale of Mukuka logs.

The Plaintiffs have further alleged that in doing so the News diggers did not care to contact them as a way of verifying facts.

The three have explained that the report by EIA was circulated globally without the organization giving them an opportunity to give their side of the story.

As a result of this, the plaintiffs say that they have suffered ridicule, contempt, and embarrassment from the public.

This is because the publication of the libelous articles was understood that they were thieves.