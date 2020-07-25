MINISTERS OF LANDS, LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND CITY PLANNING OFFICALS IN MATERO TO PROBE ILLEGAL PLOTS

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Jean Kapata, and Minister of Local Government, Dr. Charles Banda are in Emasdale and Matero towsnhips to insoect and probe illegal allocation of plots sitting on gazzetted road reserves, sewer lines and land under ZESCO Transmission Power lines.

This follows the complaint made by Matero Member of Parliament, Hon Lloyd Kaziya about the rampant illegal developments on gazzeted or reserved plots of lands in his Constituency.

So far the team has identified about five (5) plots in Matero Constituency allocated on reserved or gazetted pieces of land.

Others in the entourage include Lusaka City Council Town Clerk, the Commissioner of Lands, Director – City Planning, and other Senior Government officials.

Last week, Mr. Kaziya had an altercation with Matero Ward 28 area Councillor, Ann Chinyanta who was accused to be allegedly at the center of the illegal scams.