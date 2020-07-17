Ministers to pay back K75,851 each for staying in office illegally

THE 63 ministers and their deputies who remained in office after parliament was dissolved in 2016 will pay back K75,851.81 each.

Collectively they will pay back K4.7 million as suggested by the state.

The state says the money that will be recovered from Ngosa Simbyakula and 62 others is for the period of May to July 2016.

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka in November 2019 asked the cosntitutional court to direct the Registrar of the Constitutional Court to assesses the amount of money that the Patriotic Front Ministers are required to pay back as directed by the court.

This was after the Court declined to re-open its judgement of August 8, 2016 in which it directed the ministers to pay back the allowances and salaries that they illegally acquired when they remained in office.

Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe on behalf of others maintained that the ministers pay back the money as no leave was sought in asking the court to review its decision.

Fides Kalangwa a director of policy research and standards in the office of the Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance stated in a further affidavit in support of assessment of amount due pursuant to the judgement dated August 8,2016, that the emoluments have been computed for the period of May to July 2016.

“As can be seen from the said computation the total amount recoverable from the former Cabinet ministers and former Deputy ministers for the period of May to July 2016 is in the sum of K4,778,664.10. The computation was arrived at after looking at the payslips of the former Cabinet ministers and former Deputy ministers,” said Kalangwa

