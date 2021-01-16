MINISTERS WHO MOVE IN TINTED CARS MUST ALSO SEEK ADOPTION FROM THOSE SAME VEHICLES, SAYS MOONGA

By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga says members of parliament must be visible to people, saying those ministers who move in vehicles with tinted windows should also seek adoption from those same vehicles with tinted windows.

And Moonga said “If you want to be an MP but can’t even buy a coffin then you are a nuisance.”

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said members of parliament must tune their lifestyles to those of their constituents, saying he was once forced to eat “mbeba with masako” during mayoral campaigns for Miles Sampa, in order to fit in with the community.

“You must be able to sit down on the floor. You must be able to put your window of your car with ma tints,” he said

Put across to him that most cabinet ministers moved in vehicles with tinted windows, Moonga said: “That is up to them let their tint adopt them. Why running away, why hiding? I am not an MP myself I am not a minister but I am a public figure, I am a chairman. My car came with tinted windows behind but the front windows are all open, what am I running away from, people should be able to see me.”

Moonga said a member of parliament must be a man/women of the people, saying if their appearance in constituencies came at a premium, they must simply keep away.

“Be honest enough to yourself to say Your Excellency, members of central committee I served as an MP but I don’t think I did as much as was supposed to be done I will keep away. Let somebody come and take over from me,” said Moonga. “You will be doing an honourable thing to the system. Some people don’t want to leave parliament, for what reason. We are saying President is two terms, parliamentarians I think should come with a law two terms kuya bebele nabena.”

And Moonga said among several responsibilities, members of parliament should be undertakers, by assisting funerals in for people in their constituencies.

Moonga said serving members of parliament would only be re-adopted by their works and deeds, saying they should be fair to the system on how they have fared from the communities they came from, including stating how many schools, police stations, markets and clinics they had visited and meetings held in their areas.

“(They should ask themselves) Am I available now for Covid-19? What am I doing to sensitise the people in my community? As a parliamentarian you simply become a community worker or an undertaker. How many funerals do I assist? You want to become an MP but you can’t buy a coffin then you are a nuisance,” Moonga said. “It’s a very serious undertaker for some of us we have said I was elected as a councillor I was an undertaker for three years, I said I can’t go back this work requires a lot of commitment. To be an MP, to be a councillor is a serious commitment.”

Moonga said the party was looking at adopting credible candidates, saying it was not about having a Grade 12 certificate but being loved by the people.

“It’s not about you having so much money we are looking for good names. Money can be a plus but above money we need a good name, a good character. A person you think can be in cabinet. Whoever we adopt that will be a resemblance of a cabinet. The moment you just take ba jongololo the president will have a challenge to appoint ministers,” he said.

-Daily Revelation