MINISTRY OF FINANCE ASKED TO EXPLAIN WHETHER OR NOT DEBT SWAP WAS BUDGETED FOR.

Economist Chibamba Kanyama has challenged the ministry of finance to explain to the nation whether or not the funds for debt swap arrangement involving government and the civil servants, was budgeted for in the currently being implemented 2021 National budget.

Mr. Kanyama said it does not make any economic sense for government to undertake such a transaction when it has been defaulting on payments of interest on loans acquired from different international creditors Among others.

Commenting on the announcement by the ministry of Information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga that funds meant for the implementation of the debt swap will come from the government treasury, Mr. Kanyama questioned the reality of Debt swap saying government needs to clearly explain the many questions regarding the arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Bankers Association of Zambia has advised the public service workers with existing loans obtained from commercial banks and other financial institutions, that the existing terms and conditions under which these loans were contracted are still in force. – YAR 89.7 FM