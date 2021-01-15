The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that 99.3% of salaries obtained illegally by ministers who stayed in office when Parliament dissolved in 2016 have been refunded.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Finance Accountant General Kennedy Musonda who stated that K4, 237, 215.74 out of K4, 266, 664.10 has been paid.

Mr Musonda said a sum of K2, 570, 058.30 of the total repaid amount was made through bulk deposits while the remaining amount came through individuals.

He said the outstanding amount is therefore K29, 448.36.