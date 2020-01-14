Ministry of General Education To Introduce Exams Starting From Grade 4

Minister of General Education David Mabumba says his ministry is working to introduce school-based assessment exams starting from grade 4 on wards to determine the mental competence of pupils.

Mr. Mabumba says it is important to implement this in order to help children reach their full academic potential.

Speaking during a press conference in Lusaka today, Mr. Mabumba added that this will be aided by the introduction of stem schools across the country to supplement pupils with practical skills early on in their education.

And Mr. Mabumba added that all schools are to abide by the user fees stipulated by the ministry of General Education and that any schools implementing extra fees should do so with consent from the ministry.