It’s really mind-baffling that we are hearing of the $12m ZAMPHIA project were citizens will be made to submit 0.01Ltrs of blood to MOH Personnel for HIV Tests. I dont only find this exercise awkward but ill-timed as well.

Almost everyone is alive to the fact that we have uninvited guests in “ritual killers”, “ritual gassers”, “gassing terrorists” which ever title suits them best and sorting out these criminals must be our priority because you will never know who else will pose as MOH personnel but with ulterior motives. How can the MOH honestly come up with such an exercise of asking citizens to give blood for HIV Test now?

If really this exercise is meant among other but not limited to ascertain citizens HIV status and there is enough man power reserved for this exercise, why can’t the same MOH Personnel move with testing kits and simply get finger or thumb pricks as is the practice when one is testing for Malaria or HIV in our Health facilities instead of giving out blood which will in turn mean more expense on government and donors on Storage Facilities and Equipment.

I would suggest that with ongoings in our societies, let the MOH do proper sensitisation so as not to prematurely expose the well intended program to failure or resistance due to ill timing and implementation and just maybe also consider postponing the exercise to later date when this gassing chapter is closed and meanwhile keep on encouraging VCT.

Ngoma