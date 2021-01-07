MINISTRY OF HEALTH FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER IN AWARDING HONEY BEE TO SUPPLY MEDICAL KITS
By Logic Lukwanda
The Parliamentary Accounts Committee –PAC- has heard that full due diligence was not taken when the Ministry of Health awarded Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited a US$17 MILLION to supply medical kits.
This was revealed at the PAC sitting on Wednesday where Ministry Of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, and Director For Procurement Wilson Banda, Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority –ZAMRA-, Medical Stores Limited, and the Zambia Bureau of Standards –ZABS- were summoned.
And ZABS Executive Director Manuel Mutale confirmed that according to tests, the latex condoms and gloves supplied by Honey Bee were substandard and results were submitted to ZAMRA and Medical Stores for a decision to be made.
But the committee heard that unfortunately, the fake condoms, gloves and Paracetamol was authorized for distribution more than three months ago by the office of the Permanent Secretary at The Ministry of Health despite the items being substandard.
The Ministry Of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration, ZAMRA and Medical Stores all struggled to give satisfactory answers on why fake condoms and gloves have been distributed to the public and no recall of the products has been done three months after the distribution, thereby putting the lives of many people at risk.
Meanwhile, Honey Bee Pharmacy through one of its directors Zakir Motala failed to provide the addresses of the company as documents availed did not have such information including letter heads and has since been ordered to provide the information in a few days.
And as more irregularities were revealed in the multimillion dollar contract, it was discovered that ZAMRA in 2019 did reject awarding Honey Bee a certificate due to 17 inadequacies, but after the release of the Auditor General’s report in 2020, a meeting without minutes was held by ZAMRA on a weekend and certification was done.
Chairperson of PAC Howard Kunda and his members rebuked the Ministry of Health for what they called poor and reckless running of a sensitive ministry that deals with lives of people and demanded that all the anomalies be resolved even if a lot of damage has already been done.
PHOENIX FM NEWS
Let all the head of departments in health be fired together with the minister.honey bee should be dealt with and it is clear they are playing with our lives.should people die from covid 19 as well as from honeybee fake condoms?what’s wrong with us zambians…failing to do the right thing
PF criminals have no shame and regret to them corruption and stealing is another normal way of enriching themselves. These criminals including their master are agreed and selfish no wonder to them K2 million kwacha is nothing as it is money that they use for shopping. PF criminals have regrouped and with the help of the Zambia Police are prepared to kill anyone opposing their their hypocrisy and criminality.
On the other hand, PF fools are praising Edgar Lungu that he is a blessing and God fearing person. On the contary when you observe and analyse Mr. Edgar Lungu’s behaviour and actions they are totally different from those qualities of being God fearing. To him corruption, stealing, mismanagement and misappropriation of public funds is new normal and style of living. All Zambian people condemning corruption and poor governance are his greatest enemies.
PF government has no morality and capacity to fight corruption and criminality. PF government cannot fight what it has created and also you can not discipline the person you use as a conduit of corruption and criminal activities.