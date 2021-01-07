BREAKING NEWS:

PS Kakulubelwa stripped off

controlling officer functions

By Staff Reporter

SUSPENDED Ministry of Health permanent secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo has been stripped of her functions as controlling officer.

According to Ministry of Health sources, Mulalelo, who has struggled to explain financial and contractual issues before the Public Accounts Committee this week, was actually suspended two weeks ago.

“Even as Kaku was appearing before PAC, she was coming from home. She’s on a one-month suspension but the big issue is that she has been stripped of the functions of controlling officer in light of financial and contractual irregularities highlighted in the Auditor General’s report which also took centre stage before the PAC,” sources said. “The functions of PS administration at Ministry of Health are now being administered by Dr Kennedy Malama, who doubles as PS – technical services. The problem for her is that even if her suspension is lifted, she can’t be reinstated as controlling officer.”

Source: The Mast