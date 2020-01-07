The Ministry of Labour has requested the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) to show cause as to why their Certificate of registration must not be canceled for violating the Industrial and Labour Relations Act.

This follows unpalatable language by UNZALARU General Secretary, Kelvin Mambwe on Zambian citizens for voting for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Labour Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya says it is disappointing that Dr. Mambwe’s statement is Not in line with section 3 of the industrial and Labour relations Act Chapter 269 and was outside the objectives of the Union, adding that the statement is insulting and politically inclined and that the comments have potential to cause anarchy in the country.

Mr. Kaziya says Dr. Mambwe’s sentiments are uncalled for and do not denote the principals of industrial relations and workers’ representation.

He told ZNBC News in an interview that the Ministry of Labour will not hesitate to invoke the law in canceling certificates of registration for Trade Unions that are not abiding by the labor laws.

Mr. Kaziya has since warned all trade unions that are contemplating to engage in activities outside their realm of trade unionism.

During a protest over delayed December Salaries, Dr. Mambwe said that if an election was to be called today, either those that are enjoying with government or idiots would vote for the PF

“As long as the University of Zambia is not properly funded, this institution will be ungovernable. And it will be a bad reflection on the government of these guys calling themselves leaders when they can’t lead at all. And if an election was to be called today, there are two categories of people that would vote for them; either those that are enjoying with them or idiots,” Dr. Mambwe said.

“It’s as simple as that. No normal person would support this nonsense. It’s not only UNZA which is struggling today we have council workers, but there is also ZNBC, there are National Museum workers who have not been paid for eight months and they want us to be the next category of people who are not being paid. We are not going to allow that. And we have told them.”

Dr Mambwe wondered why President Edgar Lungu’s salary cut had not resolved the problem of payment delays at UNZA.

“Government is a culprit. We have a government of the Patriotic Front (PF) which is not doing its role. We thought by cutting his salary, we were going to get our salaries early because, in an ideal situation, the reasons why the President decided to cut his salary and that of his colleagues was to ensure that there are sufficient funds. So we should be able to see those funds come to the University of Zambia on time,” he said.

He said the government had shifted its attention to Bill 10, “a self-preservation document and a scam to many Zambians”.

“They are focusing on Bill 10 because the interest is themselves. It’s about self-preservation. They are not concerned with your welfare. And that is the reason why they come up with some salary increment and behind the back, they get one per cent through the so-called National Insurance. It’s a useless and actually a scam. And it’s unfortunate that you employees are not actually rising up to this nonsense. Come together so that we rise against this incompetent national leadership, incompetence of leadership at different levels of the nation,” Dr Mambwe said.

“My appeal to the membership is that this solidarity that we are showing should continue. We are calling upon our members to be united so that we get what is owed to us. It’s not just about the salaries, it is about gratuities, pensions. We are eight years behind. And the guys (you know the guys that I am talking about) will soon be getting their mid-term gratuities in full without any problems on top of those Surfs which they are driving. Right now a bag of mealie-meal is costing [about] K200 and our members cannot afford to buy one especially that they have not been paid. And your fuel is costing close to US $2 [per liter], increased electricity tariffs, we are in trouble,” said Dr Mambwe.