A Lusaka couple has denied forging a Ministry of Transport, Works, Supply and Communications contract for the supply of Patriotic Front (PF) regalia worth over K2million.

In this matter Webster Shamuyombwe, 52, and his wife Besnart Tembo, 37, Business Executives of New Kasama are charged with one count of money laundering, three counts of forgery, three counts of uttering a false documents and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

In count one details allege that between May, 2015 and December 31, 2015 in Lusaka, with intent to deceive or defraud the couple forged a then Ministry of Transport, Works, Supply and Communication contract for the supply of PF Caps to the Ministry valued at K1, 400,000, purporting to show that it was a genuine contract.

It is also alleged on the same dates that jointly and whilst acting together, with other persons unknown, the couple fraudulently uttered a forged Ministry of Works and Supply contract for supply of PF T-shirts to the Ministry valued at K350, 000 to Mohammed Ahmed of Sanan Trading Limited.

In the last count the two are accused of money laundering.

The matter comes up on January 31, 2020.