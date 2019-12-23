MIRIAM THE KILLER OF GYM MAN.

This is Miriam the woman who poured petrol on the Ex-lover while he was asleep.

Information has emerged that Miriam travelled all the way from Copperbelt to Solwezi to see the Ex-Boyfriend.

After finding him at his gym, Miriam gave him a Fanta drink which had a drug to make him sleep and poured petrol and set him ablaze.

She then jumped on a bus to Copperbelt before she was arrested in a bus by Alert Police Officers.

How she convinced him to agree to meet is still a mystery for Everyone including the Fiance.