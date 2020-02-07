MISA-Zambia has strongly condemned tribal remarks issued by Patriotic Front National Mobilization Chairperson Bizwell Mutale.

Mr. Mutale is heard in a video which has gone viral on social media saying there would be no Tonga president from Southern Province who is going to serve Zambia come 2020.

MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale says the remarks have potential to spread hate.

Ms. Mwale says the remarks made by Mr. Mutale are unconstitutional and against the countries quest to promote peace and co-existence.

She has since called upon the media to desist from covering or perusing news stories that do not promote the one Zambia one nation which is key to fostering peace in the country.