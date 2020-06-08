MISA Zambia says Bowman Lusambo should do self-introspection and ask himself whether he is making a meaningful contribution towards achieving the principles of good governance and what legacy he will leave behind once his tenure of office comes to an end.

Chairperson Hellen Mwale said MISA Zambia had noted with concern remarks from the Lusaka Province minister aimed at citizens who were exercising their right to express themselves on various matters that concern the nation.

“In a video which has gone viral, Mr Lusambo is heard calling on Mr Kings Malembe Malembe, artiste Brian Bwembya, popularly known as B-Flow and unnamed photographer to desist from making statements that would bring the name of the country into disrepute. This is after the three released separate unrelated videos where they were expressing their concerns on different topical issues in the country,” she said in a statement.

“After looking at the said videos, it is clear that the position taken by the Lusaka Province Minister is meant to intimidate and silence dissenting voices as none of the content in the videos brings the name of the country and government into disrepute. MISA Zambia wishes to remind Mr Lusambo and other duty bearers that Zambia is a democratic nation and as such, one of the characteristics of such a nation is the ability of its citizens to fully express themselves through the right to freedom of expression.”

Mwale said freedom of expression was a fundamental human right provided for in the Constitution and in several international protocols and declarations that Zambia was a signatory to.

She said the Constitution fully guarantees this right under Article 20 where it reads, ‘Except with his own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of expression, that is to say, freedom to hold opinions without interference, freedom to receive ideas and information without interference, freedom to impact and communicate ideas and information without interference, whether the communication be to the public generally or to any person or class of persons, and freedom from interference with his correspondence.

“In a democracy, effective citizen participation through the freedom of expression plays a key role in promoting good governance, transparency and accountability from duty bearers. When duty bearers are elected or appointed to positions of power, it is often based on the premise that they will seek meaningful engagement with citizens who are the rights holders to deliberate on issues affecting the masses and formulate progressive ideas that address the concerns raised by citizens instead of intimidating citizens with threats whenever they exercise their constitutional right to express themselves,” Mwale stated.

She called on leaders in the country to desist from intimidating and threatening citizens whenever they use their constitutional right to express themselves and voice out their opinions.

“Our leaders should instead provide a listening ear and engage in meaningful dialogue using the vast available platforms for Zambia to attain sustainable development that leaves no one behind. We would want to encourage Mr Lusambo to do self-introspection and ask himself whether he is making a meaningful contribution towards achieving the principles of good governance in this country and what legacy he will leave behind once his tenure of office comes to an end,” said Mwale.