MISA ZAMBIA SAYS MEDIA HAS DEVELOPED UNDER PRESIDENT LUNGU

WHILE, Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance President Jajah Coulibaly was wanted by police in Kabwe for alleged defamation (Civil offence) Media Institute of Southern Africa Zambia Chapter has said media has developed in Zambia under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership.

MISA Zambia chairperson disclosed the development to President Edgar Lungu when the media institution met him at state House yesterday.

And President Lungu said his government wanted to work with the media for the development of the country.

However, in a press statement released by state House Press aide Isaac Chipampe, there was no mention of Prime TV nor mention of other journalists being victimised. MISA Zambia leadership are also in bed with PF administration on the notorious Bill 10 which has been rejected by many Zambians.

Truth of the matter is that under President Lungu, there has been more of media violations than under any President.

We highlight the few: The Post has been closed, some journalists in Eastern province were attacked and urinated into the mouth by PF cadres. Muvi TV was closed at the time of the 2016 elections. Komboni TV was closed also at almost the same time. A PF cadre is in jail for attacking a Chipata journalist, Prime TV has been closed indefinitely, the editor of this publication, Mr. Wilson Pondamali has not been spared. ZIIMA Pesident Jajah Coulibaly is on the police hunt list.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS

One good thing MISA members did was not to eat with food in the mouth.

