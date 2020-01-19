By: Irvin Muyumbwa
Government is concerned over the mischievous behaviour exhibited during yesterday’s public discussion on the constitution amendment bill number 10 organized by News Diggers.
Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo observes that organizers of the public discussion did not do much work to create an environment suitable for such discussions as witnessed yesterday, where there was hostility towards dissenting views.
And Mr. Kampyongo says it is unfortunate that the UPND only wants to listen to their own voices instead of facing facts as they are on the amendment bill number 10 of 2019.
Mr. Kampyongo says it is surprising that a senior UPND member of parliament for Monze, Jack Mwiimbu opted to mislead the nation on the delimitation exercise of constituencies during the public discussion.
Addressing journalists at his office yesterday, Mr. Kampyongo said there was no truth in what Mr. Mwiimbu submitted in his debate on Friday regarding the delimitation exercise.
He says as such, electorates must scrutinize their elected representatives on the information they share.
It is not being mischiveous. Since pf came in power, zambians have been suppressed to freedom of assembly. That gathering produced something good for the Zambian people unlike unlishing violent pf cadres to disturb or beat up people peacefully assembled. It is the cadres in police uniform that are mischivious and need terming now.
It was a healthy debate beans Minister and we need more of such debates in a Democracy! The only person who spoiled the debate was your Tires Ngulube! At least Sebastian Kopulande debated like an intellectual despite being on the losing side of the debate! In every debate, there is a winner and a loser! Your arguments for Bill 10 were weighed and found wanting. As a PF member, I’ll be personally having an audience with the president to show him how people like Kampyongo are going to make him lose the trust of the citizens and that he should drop some ministers because they have overstayed and out of touch with reality on the ground!
Kampyongo is just embarrassed by the embarrassment suffered by tutwa Ngulube and Kopulande at the hands of SC John Sangwa , Hon. Jack Mwiimbu and Lawyer Linda Kasonde. Kampyongo is, as most pf people do , blaming the organisers and UPND. The organisers should be commended for providing a platform for citizens to express their views and ask questions freely. It’s the exact opposite of the comedy that DEADNBC organises.
What academic qualifications is Kampyoongo? After stealing from public resources and enriching yourself, you think you have an academic degree. The truth is you are just a street fellow who does not deserve any high govt position, no wonder yours is a givernment of thieves by pangas and matchets for thieves!
You Really upset with that small window of reality which told the actual situation…,that given free play at any level, even presidential elections, PF would lose enmasse. It hurts you, you are wishing there were pangas and matchets to hack those who bood your men kopulande and ngulube .
He is now planning never to allow such free debates on issues that PF is forcing people to accept, lest they exposed.
There was chaos mr. Kampyooongo because the public went to here the truth but your two men took lies and arogance their, they forgot that there were no pangas and matchets in the hall. They were surprised, utterly lost and wished they had not shown up at all. They were babtized.
People are not ready for the Bill 10. You guys are not trusted and it is you the PF who wants it to push you selves in continuity even you rejected by the people of Zambia. Twakana ukutupatikisha.