By: Irvin Muyumbwa

Government is concerned over the mischievous behaviour exhibited during yesterday’s public discussion on the constitution amendment bill number 10 organized by News Diggers.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo observes that organizers of the public discussion did not do much work to create an environment suitable for such discussions as witnessed yesterday, where there was hostility towards dissenting views.

And Mr. Kampyongo says it is unfortunate that the UPND only wants to listen to their own voices instead of facing facts as they are on the amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

Mr. Kampyongo says it is surprising that a senior UPND member of parliament for Monze, Jack Mwiimbu opted to mislead the nation on the delimitation exercise of constituencies during the public discussion.

Addressing journalists at his office yesterday, Mr. Kampyongo said there was no truth in what Mr. Mwiimbu submitted in his debate on Friday regarding the delimitation exercise.

He says as such, electorates must scrutinize their elected representatives on the information they share.