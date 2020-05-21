MISS SOUTH AFRICA PAGEANT HOPEFUL WITHDRAWS AFTER HER PAST RACIST SOCIAL TWEETS

Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee has withdrawn from the pageant, after being branded a racist and body shamer. Schoombee was a teenager when she made the racist comments.

The 21-year-old model’s agency made the announcement this afternoon, after initially defending her nasty tweets from 2014.

Back then, the Johannesburg blonde posted such slurs like: “He so black they had to change the background to white lmfaooo.”(sic)

In another, she posted: “Ever see an ugly woman with 3 or more kids, and wonder to yourself, ‘who KEEPS fcuking you?!(sic)

“There’s nothing attractive about a girl who’s super skinny. You’re not popular. Your vagina is.

“I’m not saying you’re fat, but if I had to pick five of the fattest people, you would be three of them.”

Angry social media users called on Miss SA organisers to disqualify Bianca.

Empress Ree commented: “Wow, Karma is a b!tch hey. I went to school with Bianca from grade 8 until matric and I can confirm that she is racist. Bianca and her squad always called us names like [email protected], told us how we don’t belong at Gim, how our parents should be domestic workers and how we stinked.”(sic)

Before deactivating her Twitter account, the model tweeted earlier today: “I woke this morning with a call from my mother. VERY confused, not even knowing where to start. I am devastated that someone ‘dug up’ tweets from when I was 14/15 (2014) and displayed my childhood in a negative light.”

Earlier today, her agency SYNC Models tweeted in her defence: “We would like to mention that people should not dwell on the past, as it does not define one’s future and Bianca has grown holistically as a person.”

But later, they broke the news, stating: “Bianca Schoombe has decided to withdraw from the #MissSA2020 contest and SYNC Models supports her decision.”

Bianca had pretty much no chance anyway, as Miss SA rules state: “Any semi-finalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss South Africa pageant into disrepute. Unsavoury or unethical conduct includes, but is not limited to, bribery, racism, sexism, slander or libel.”