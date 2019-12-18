Nigeria -Irate youths in Akure, Ondo State capital on Wednesday, December 18, has burnt down Sotitobire Miracle Church after the corpse of a one-year-old boy declared missing in the church was allegedly exhumed.

Newsflash247 has not been confirmed that the body of the child was found in the church.

Gold Kolawole, the baby, was declared missing last month during a church service.

According to sources within the church, the boy who was at the children’s department of the church could not be found after the service.

Modupe Kolawole, mother of the child and member of the church, said she suspects foul play in the disappearance of her son.

Alfa Babatunde, founder of the church, was arrested following the incident, and he has been in the custody of the DSS.

He was arrested based on a petition written by the parents of the missing child.

