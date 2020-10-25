Misunderstandings Between Copperbelt PF Party Structures & the Provincial Mobilization Committee Resolved

…as PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila warns against indiscipline in the party.

KITWE, Sunday, October 25th, 2020

The misunderstandings between Copperbelt Patriotic Front (PF) party structures and the Provincial Mobilization Committee has been resolved.

This follows the meeting between the Copperbelt Provincial Committees and the Mobilization Committee chaired by party Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila.

Addressing Journalists in Kitwe, Saturday, Hon Mwila said the two party structures have resolved to work together.

“You recall that two weeks ago whilst President Edgar Lungu was on the Copperbelt, issues were raised on the need for party structures and the Mobilization Committee to work together. There is now unity because that is the problem we had and it has been resolved and we expect this unity of purpose to continue,” said Hon Mwila.

And in response to a question on the party’s position concerning its members who use social media to attack, discrect and insult senior party officials, the Secretary General said the ruling party will not tolerate any indiscipline among party members.

“As a party, we have made it clear that we will not tolerate indiscipline within PF and anyone insulting leaders, whether on Facebook or WhatsApp, will be dealt with.”

Meanwhile, Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman MCC. Nathan Chanda said victory for President Edgar Lungu is guaranteed in 2021.

“Come 2021, President Edgar Lungu is bouncing back to State House and we will not condone the few elements who want to take advantage of the misunderstandings that existed between us,” He said.

And Copperbelt Provincial Mobilization Committee Coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo said the aim of the Mobilisation Committee is to ensure that the ruling party retains all the 22 Members of Parliament on the Copperbelt and maximize votes for President Lungu.

“We are not here to grab the positions of party structures and our aim is to ensure that we win the 2021 elections and retain all the 22 parliamentary seats and maximize votes for President Lungu. Our role is to supplement the work of our party structures,” said Hon Lusambo.