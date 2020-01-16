MKAIKA MP SURVIVE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Mkaika Member of Parliament survived a road traffic road accident which happened around 23:30hrs last night.

Hon. Phiri who was traveling from Lusaka to Katete to bury his uncle rammed into a stationed Malawian truck which was partially parked along his lane.

Hon. Phiri was only rushed to SINDA zonal clinic by a passerby while people on the scene concentrated on stealing his properties such as money and mealie meal which he was carrying.

In an interview with Mphangwe Fm, Hon. Phiri who was referred to St. Francis hospital and was discharged this morning complained of side pains but said he was much better and he has thanked God for preserving his life.

(CREDIT : MPANGWE FM RADIO)