MKANDAWIRE’S ACCIDENT TOO ACCIDENTAL – MWEETWA

UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says UPND MPs have received the untimely demise of Kabwata MP, Levy Mkandawire, with shock and disbelief.



And Hon Mweetwa has charged that the events prior to the death of Mr Mkandawire were an indication of foul play.



Mr Mweetwa stressed that the heavy defeat that the opposition PF suffered during the just-ended general elections has led to the former ruling party to start mooting plans aimed at undermining the New Dawn Administration.



“As a party, we have received the untimely demise of our colleague, Hon. Levy Mkandawire, MP for Kabwata with disbelief. We suspect foul play in the events leading to the death of our colleague. We are also aware of the strategies that are being mooted by the PF to try and undermine the leadership of his Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema,” he charged.



Mr Mkandawire met his fate last Friday when a BMW registration number ALM 5955,driven by a Jane Mwale lost control and rammed into his (Mkandawire’s) stationed IST registration number ALM 2038 leading to his subsequent demise.

He also stated that the ruling party was aware of a number of UPND leaders who were being trailed by PF militias.



On the opposition PF’s assertions that they were regrouping and that they’d bounce back in power in 2026 at all costs, Mr Mweetwa charged that as a party that respects and upholds human rights for all Zambian citizen, the UPND would make itself available to thr people for re-election.

HonMkandawire will be put to rest today at Leopards Hill,Memorial Park in Lusaka.

UPND MEDIA TEAM