THE Media Liaison Committee (MLC) has urged the Law Association of Zambia to prevail over its member Tutwa Ngulube who is abusing his political authority by harassing the media using State institutions.

Recently, Ngulube’s law firm, Tutwa S Ngulube & Company Legal Practitioners wrote to the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), asking for tax compliance information about News Diggers.

The newspaper has in the past published stories about Ngulube’s client, Honeybee Pharmacy, which supplied ‘expired’ medical drugs and kits worth US $17 million to the Ministry of Health last year.

Following Ngulube’s request, NAPSA wrote to News Diggers, demanding similar information.

But the MLC notes that Ngulube is abusing his political influence as a member of the PF.

“The MLC is urging the Law Association of Zambia to reign in on their member Tutwa Ngulube and stop his attempts of State Capture by using his status as a politically exposed person of the ruling Patriotic Front party.

His directive to NAPSA to have News Diggers investigated is nothing but an attempt at shutting the newspaper down,” chairperson Enock Ngoma noted in a statement. ‘’Simply put it, Mr Tutwa Ngulube is abusing his political authority and we ask him to stop forthwith. The way he claims to defend his legal profession is the same way we are going to defend our journalism profession, except that unlike him, we shall continue to be professional rather than political.’’

Ngoma called upon various stakeholders to stop individuals with stolen wealth from harassing innocent citizens.

“The MLC is calling upon the media fraternity, civil society, well-meaning religious organs and the public to unite against these evil forces seeking to cripple the Fourth Estate. They should not be allowed to use stolen resources to silence voices of reason,” Ngoma said further. “It’s time Zambians stood up to defend a free press and further demand prudent use of taxpayers’ money in their own land. To all those against independent voices, the MLC is asking you to get your dirty hands off the media! Zambia is a democracy where everyone’s voice should be respected.”

And Ngoma urged the NAPSA board not to allow itself to be abused by people with vested interest.

He said no one should be allowed to harass the media using State institutions.

“The Media Liaison Committee (MLC) is shocked by attempts from management at the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) to abuse their authority and privileged positions by intimidating the media from investigating corruption and wrongdoings at their offices and those of Honey Bee Pharmacy,” he said. “The MLC would like to urge the NAPSA board and relevant wings of government not to allow NAPSA and Honey Bee Pharmacy to collude and turn Zambia into a Banana Republic where all those fighting corruption and wrongdoing are silenced by anti-press freedom elements using State resources and institutions.”

Ngoma reminded stakeholders that the media had a mandate to inform the public about all matters affecting them.

“The media in Zambia has a constitutional mandate to speak truth to those that hold public offices and to hold them accountable. Further, the media have got the mandate to keep the public informed about how public resources are used or abused in the purchase of public goods and services, including health services,” Ngoma said. “This mandate is very clear to all media practitioners and institutions in Zambia and all over the world; no wonder we are called the Fourth Estate. It is part of our training and forms our basis of existence as the media – we owe it to the public.”

He said News Diggers did not commit any crime by exposing evils committed against Zambian by Honeybee Pharmacy.

Ngoma remembered how the same State institutions were used to close down other media institutions.

“On that score, News Diggers did not commit any offence by exposing the corrupt purchase of medical drugs and kit by Honeybee Pharmacy. The newspaper should, therefore, never be intimidated or made to coil in a corner by State institutions such as the Zambia Revenue Authority or NAPSA because it is investigating corrupt practices committed by their friends,” Ngoma said. “Our memories are still fresh on how The Post Newspaper was closed due to machinations started by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). We also remember the closure of Prime TV early last year, through abuse of authority by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) board.”

Meanwhile, Ngoma said it was clear that politically exposed people would continue to use State institutions against their perceived enemies.

He called on investigative wings to protect News Diggers as a whistleblower.

“It is now a well-known fact that politicians and their cohorts have turned statutory bodies like NAPSA and ZRA into drawn daggers and charged at every business or indeed individuals that stand for public good in Zambia. It is extremely absurd that such state institutions that are supposed to be catalysts of development and private sector growth, are seemingly turned into conduits of political vendetta,” said Ngoma. “As a consortium of media associations and organisations, the MLC urges News Diggers and other media institutions to continue doing their work freely. They should investigate all public institutions and public officers without any fear or favour. Further, News Diggers as a whistleblower is being harassed, against the provisions of the Protection of whistle blowers Act. This is irrelevant and it must be stopped immediately. Zambia will only be a better place if public funds are respected, all corrupt activities are investigated and culprits brought to book; and the operations of the media as a fourth estate are left undisturbed.”