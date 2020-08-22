The opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has criticised the PF government’s decision to purchase millions of dollars worth of anti-riot equipment and machinery for the Zambia Police Service at a time when Zambia’s economy is struggling.

MMD spokesperson Cephas Mukuka described the purchase as an example of reckless government spending:

“The New Hope MMD have learned with shock that the PF led Government has decided to spend the little forex that we have as a Nation on non essential products like anti riot machinery. We have retirees who have been camping in the cold at Ministry of Justice who have not been paid and the Government decides to spend money on non essential equipment. We this expenditure is reckless spending by the PF”.

It follows the presentation of anti-riot equipment by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to the Zambia Police Service on Wednesday. The equipment included armoured vehicles, water canons and dog carriers.

Mr Mukuka added that it was curious for the PF to purchase such equipment when Zambia is a peaceful nation.

“Secondly, we would like for the PF to inform the Nation what was the rationale of buying such machinery at a time when our economy is nose diving? We ask this because the People of Zambia are known beyond reasonable doubt that they are a peaceful Country,” he said.

He intimated that the equipment might be used to reject the results of next year’s elections, should the PF lose power.

Mukuka urged President Lungu to take a leaf from his own party’s book and “peacefully hand over power as we did, should they lose”.