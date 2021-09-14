By Memory Nyambe

The opposition Movement for Multi-party Democracy has rubbished assertions purporting that the party is headed for dissolution.

Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba says his team is strategizing itself on how best it will rebrand as it prepares for future polls.

He notes that as per pledge to support the ruling party, MMD will not join other opposition parties who wish to criticize anything without looking out on the greater good of the Zambians.

Dr. Mumba was speaking after receiving recommendations from party structures on how best the party can remain viable and relevant in the Zambian political scene.

Speaking earlier, MMD vice president Political Reverend, Reuben Sambo says the membership is ready to adopt strategies that can add value to the party while working on establishing structures.

The duo was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka