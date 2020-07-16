By George Zulu

With less than 13 months into the general election, expelled MMD national secretary Raphael Nakacinda has opened another secretariat for the embattled former ruling party.

Nakacinda who is a nominated member of parliament says that the party will continue to provide leadership in the country.

Speaking when he addressed scores of MMD members at his new offices this morning, Nakachinda assured members that the former ruling party has resolved to support progressive national matters such as Bill 10.

The once MMD president trusted henchman, Nakachinda has challenged Dr. Nevers Mumba to be focused, while describing him as a visionless leader.

Nakachinda has urged party members not to follow people like party leader Dr. Mumba whom he accused of having no direction as he would in the morning say he supports Bill 10 and a minute later changes he’s position.