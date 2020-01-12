WE WILL SAVE CLUELESS PF -DICKSON JERE

Former Spokesman to Rupiah Banda, Dickson Jere, has been caught in a recording that the former MMD group is back and was in charge.

Jere who has recently struck up a close friendship with Secretary to Cabinet, Simon Miti, who apparently wields massive influence over President Edgar Lungu, says his advice will save the ruling Patriotic Front from loss of power.

Jere has also drawn former advisor to President Lungu, Kaizer Zulu to his circle.

In a recording made available, Jere could be heard boasting about his influence over President Lungu.

Initially, Jere was working closely with Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya but she discarded him when she learnt of his maneuvers to replace her.

Jere says the previous group that helped Rupiah Banda in State House was back and was in charge more than they were with Banda.

Jere has been boasting that he is running and directing, through private consultancy, both the state and PF media through these connections.

Jere says PF was a clueless bunch of people lacking educated people and strategy and was likely to lose power save for his strategic interventions that could rescue the party from an imminent loss.

Jere says he is working with Miti, Kaizer Zulu and Dr. Martin Mtonga to save the PF.

He says his team was working hard to remove Valden Findlay’s association from State House, as he was tarnishing the image of President Lungu.

He boasted about knowing which Ministers would be dropped soon speculating that Lungu was going to appoint more Easterners and drastically reduce the influence of Bembas in the party.

In the recording, Jere could be heard boasting that they had reduced Alexander Chikwanda’s influence on President Lungu by warning him that he might support a challenger to his position from the Bemba grouping. -ZWD