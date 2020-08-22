The Movement For Multi-party Democracy is at it again, this time a highly closed door meeting is currently underway right in Lusaka.

A National Executive Committee meeting is currently taking place comprising all NEC members that were previously under the leadership of Hon. Felix Mutati now under a new committee leadership calling themselves “Operation Save MMD Interim Committee.”

This is the first NEC meeting since the contraversial court ruling of November 2019 that handed down the party to Dr. Nevers Mumba who they have since refused to follow. They have equally refused to follow their former leader Felix Mutati who decided to leave the party and is rumoured to be planning to form his own political party.

Among them are MMD Members of Parliament namely; Howard KUNDA Muchinga MP, Maxwell KABANDA Serenje MP and Peter PHIRI Mkaika MP. Also in the meeting is nominated MP and faction MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda and MMD Deputy Minister of Energy and Mbala MP Gaston Sichilima.

