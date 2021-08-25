Miles Sampa writes:

Hiterhto was a ‘curse’ to have been close to the late Founding Father Michael Sata. We were treated as outcasts. Cadres sponsored and unleashed on us. I was abducted twice as they clapped in joy.

Finally a senior appointment abeit comes somewhat too late when relegated back to Opposition.

Congratulations Hon Given Lubinda on your appointment as the PF Vice President. We were together in 2011 when we fought for the people to kick out MMD. The same people we kicked out have got PF kicked out. MCS must be laughing hard wherever he is😁.

Whoever my post offends, please send Cadres to come abduct me again. I am home .

Nipano tuli..

MBS25.08.2021