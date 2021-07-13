MMD RAPHAEL NAKACINDA HAS ENDORSED PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

The Movement for Multi-party Democracy -MMD- faction leader RAPHAEL NAKACINDA has endorsed President EDGAR LUNGU and pledged to campaign for him ahead of the August 12, 2021 general election.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign programme, Mr. NAKACINDA said all faction members will go flat out to campaign for President LUNGU in a bid to maximise Presidential votes.

Mr. NAKACINDA who is also former Water Development Minister said the MMD faction provincial executive will work closely with the PF provincial executive to ensure President LUNGU wins with over 70 percent of votes.

Credit: ZNBC