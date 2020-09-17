PETER Phiri has advised President Edgar Lungu and the entire PF leadership to stop embracing and parading Raphael Nakacinda as an MMD leader.

In a statement, Phiri, who is MMD deputy spokesperson, points out that such actions were contemptuous to the High Court which ruled in favour of the Nevers Mumba-led MMD.

“We have noted with deep concern the continued tendency by the senior PF officials, including President Edgar Lungu, to embrace and parade Raphael Nakacinda as being in charge of the MMD or an MMD national executive committee member or national secretary,” he said. “We are perplexed that this is happening after the High Court had declared that Dr Nevers Mumba is the current legitimate MMD president. Therefore, for Nakacinda to continue masquerading as an MMD official, he is committing an offence of contempt of court and can be cited and arrested in line with the provisions of the Penal Code.”

Phiri wondered why President Lungu, a lawyer, should also join in the masquerade.

“It is also surprising that the current Head of State, being a lawyer, has failed to give counsel to Nakacinda for disregarding the High Court ruling. President Lungu is on record of having said, on various platforms, that no one is above the law. But we are wondering why he has allowed Nakacinda to be committing an offence in the face of the High Court,” Phiri said. “Some of these senior PF need to be given an education that President Edgar Lungu currently is enjoying immunity from any criminal prosecution because he is the Head of State. But this immunity is not extended to those senior PF members that want to continue flouting the law with impunity by parading and recognising Raphael Nakacinda as member of the MMD national executive committee. These PF members risk being cited for contempt of court together with Raphael Nakacinda.”

He said the MMD was no longer interested in legal battles, as that was a waste of mobilisation time.