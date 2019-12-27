Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has said that the MMD Convention would be held in 2020.

In reacting to Today’s Edition of the Daily Nation in which Former Republican Vice President Mr. Enock Kavindale challenged Dr. Mumba to call for an MMD Convention, Dr. Mumba said a convention in the MMD is a must.

“It is obvious that both the Daily Nation Newspaper, and my elder brother Hon. Kavindale have either not listened to any of our several efforts to explain this through interviews and press conferences, or have deliberately chosen to lend a deaf ear to our official position as a party. The MMD Convention is a well prescribed event in our political cycle which requires the completion of several activities in each Province such as Resource Mobilization, the elections of Ward, District and Provincial officials in readiness for the National Executive Committee to set a date for the National Convention”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba said that his a product of a Convention.

“I find it quite shocking when I hear that Nevers doesn’t want a Convention. Am a product of a Convention. In 2012, when we had a Convention, I as a returning diplomat stood against the biggest names in the then MMD like Hon. Kavindale, Hon. Mutati and Hon. Musokotwane, I emerged victorious”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that the MMD Convention will be held in 2020.

“Never at anytime have I or any senior member of the MMD said that we will not have a party Convention. What we have repeatedly said is that we will hold the convention once the process of taking stock of our party and the preliminary arrangements leading up to the convention are done and this will be on a date, in 2020, to be announced by the MMD NEC”, Dr. Mumba said.