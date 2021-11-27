Dishonesty is always distressing, but sometimes it is dangerous; and when you get it manifested in the supreme leader of an institution, and it has become the policy of an institution, it is about time that it should be put away.

I cannot think of a more contemptible person – my power of imagination fails me to bring into my mind’s eye a more despicable person than the person that deceives, cheats, crooks the poor.

To betray the poor, to deceive the poor is to betray Christ, to deceive Christ.

And he or she who betrays, deceives Christ, betrays and deceives all the saints and all the people who genuinely cared or care for the poor. In our situation he or she betrays KK, Bishop De Jong, Bishop Duffy and so on and so forth.

Fred M’membe