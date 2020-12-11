SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe has demanded the ECZ extends the voter registration exercise.

Dr M’membe says “the voter registration exercise has not been conducted in an efficient, effective and orderly manner”.

With highly many flaws noticed in the exercise, Dr M’membe says no one should be denied the right to register as a voter.

“The most important political right or privilege is the vote. No one should be unnecessarily denied the right to register as voter. We therefore urge the Electoral Commission of Zambia to extend the voter registration period to give a fair chance to all qualifying citizens to register as voters,” urged Dr M’membe in a statement from yesterday. “In many places there have been very long queues. In some places, Electoral Commission of Zambia officers have not been there throughout the period of registration. There are also many cases of equipment failure. If there’s no extension of voter registration days as many as four million people may not be registered to vote – around 40 per cent of nine million people the Electoral Commission of Zambia was targeting to register as voters.”