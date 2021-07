M’MEMBE SPEAKS FOR THE POOR PEOPLE OF GARDEN CONCERNING SEWER DAMS

“The people of Garden, do not even use those sewer dams but they endure the smell of feaces from Kabulonga, Roma, Woodlands and Longcares whose toilets are Connected to the sewer dams.”

“Banya ku Kabulonga, banya ku Roma, banya ku woodlands, banya ku Longacres [but] amafi yaleya ku garden, ukwikala abanabo abapina.”

-Fred M’membe, SP president.