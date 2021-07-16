M’membe to cut Cabinet to 10

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says his government will reduce the size of Cabinet to 10.

Before the dissolution of Parliament, there were 30 Cabinet ministers and 10 provincial ministers.

“Your socialist government will reduce Cabinet to 10 people and those 10 include the President and the Vice-President. Some ministries have to be merged or amalgamated,” Dr M’membe said.

“There has to be downsizing of government activity. Moreover, why do you need such a big government when the people govern themselves?”

He also said under his presidency, government vehicles will be reduced by not less than 40 per cent.

Dr M’membe was speaking during a virtual rally yesterday.

Kalemba