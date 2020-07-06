Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe has castigated the closing of his newspaper, The Post, by the government.

He said the liquidation of The Post was a criminal move, vowing to one day, fight legal battles for it to be re-opened.

He said though the newspaper was a political project which died a political death, its closure did not only affect him, but all the who depended on it.

In 2016, the government through the Zambia Revenue Authority seized property halting operations at The Post Newspaper Printing Plant in Lusaka.

ZRA officers raided the Post Newspaper’s printing plant, the officers locked up the printing plant and seized property thereby grounding to a halt the newspaper’s operations.

ZRA took over accounts, cash and property and state police took over security.

At the Bwinjimfumu office, ZRA officers locked up newspaper staff and some clients as they executed their action.

This followed the Supreme court’s ruling in favour of ZRA, a case in which the High Court granted a stay of the ZRA’s levy of distress on the Post Newspapers.

Some Post Newspapers staff took to social media to confirm that the paper has been shut down and condemned the action by the tax authorities.

ZRA also issued another demand notice of K53.8 million in various taxes to be paid with immediate effect at the time.

Part of the notice read: “Payment of this amount demanded should be made immediately either to your nearest cash office of the above address. If this amount is not aid immediately, debt recovery action will be instituted against you without any further notice”.

ZRA has in the recent past raided the Post Newspapers in a bid to recover alleged outstanding contributions but the action was challenged in court by the newspaper.

The demise of The Post prompted criticism from the opposition as well as Western countries.

The authorities appear to have taken a disproportionately tough stance on the issue. For example, The Post wanted to pay its debts in instalments, but this was allegedly rejected by the courts.