President Emmerson Mnangagwa has bizarrely appointed his Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the Minister of Health and Childcare with immediate effect.

Last month Obadiah Moyo was sacked as Health Minister after being implicated in the USD$60m CovidGate tender scandal. He was arrested and bailed on ZWL$50 000.

Below are some of the reactions

After appointing a soldier as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health yesterday, Mnangagwa has appoint VP Gen Chiwenga as Minister of Health. Health has been militarised probably too intimidate doctors and nurses who have been on strike for 47 days #ZimbabweanLivesMatter — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) August 4, 2020

What a joke of an appointment. These appointments mirror the general lack of leadership by the coup class #ZimbabweanLivesMatter — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) August 4, 2020

The only military general to be Minister of Health in Zimbabwe was the late Bragadier-General Felix Muchemwa in the 1980s. But Brigadier-General Muchemwa was a medical doctor pic.twitter.com/zrXuk8ZweW — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) August 4, 2020

Mnangagwa has appointed VP Rtd General Chiwenga as the new minister of Health and Child Care. He replaces the disgraced Obadiah Moyo.



Back to #Politics101. I have a distinct & very unsettling feeling that this is an indescribable threat to people’s lives!#ZimbabweanLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Ikuboo92vv — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 4, 2020

The Ministry of Health is a pit full of Black Mambas, with potential to cause political death. Did Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga jump in or was he pushed? A man who regularly flies to China for private treatment now oversees a decrepit public healthcare system he doesn’t use! pic.twitter.com/d8og8v3EuR — Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) August 4, 2020

VP Chiwenga once fired all hospitals Nurses and doctors for demanding better working conditions. He gets his medical treatment in China , his now the Minister of Health and Child Care 😳 the same guy who said doctors are an occupation not a profession #ZimbabweanLivesMatter — Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) August 4, 2020