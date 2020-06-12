President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly furious at South Africa’s International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor after she advised that political players in Zimbabwe should engage in dialogue in order to solve the crisis in Zimbabwe and that military intervention was not necessary.

Pandor made the remarks during an interview with Johannesburg-based Power FM radio station. But Zimbabwean government officials who spoke to the independent Daily News in Harare said Mnangagwa and several government officials were left “seething” by Pandor’s comments.

“We are not happy. Even the president (Mnangagwa) is not happy about what the minister said in her interview.

“We are going to launch a formal complaint to the South African government through the country’s Foreign Affairs ministry.

“This is because the minister is offending against the principle of subsidiarity … which means that even though South Africa is the current chair of the African Union (AU), it has no right to interfere on regional issues.

“That is the function of regional structures. So, the minister is offending against the principle of subsidiarity,” one official said.

Another official told the Daily News that areas of politics and security came under the direct responsibility of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.

The official said since Zimbabwe was the current chair of the organ, it had the freedom to intervene in Mozambique and resolve conflicts in member states.

Pandor said SA was going to continue engaging the Zimbabwean government on how to solve the economic crisis.

Pandor added that SA was not considering military intervention that overthrew late former president Robert Mugabe in 2017 as a way to foster democracy and ensure economic growth.