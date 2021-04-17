President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Friday officiated at the ground breaking ceremony for Prophet Uebert Angel’s 6350 seater “Harare Hippodrome” and 40 executive suite only “Beethoven Hotel” in Harare.

The Harare Hippodrome and Beethoven Hotel are being constructed in Braeside and its expected the facility will become the largest conference centre in the country. The Rainbow Towers (HICC) Conference Centre has a capacity of 4500, while the City Sports Centre seats 4000.

Last month Mnangagwa appointed Angel as a Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large. His remit covers Europe, North America, South America and Central America.

The UK based businessman/preacher has been in Zimbabwe since last month while undergoing an induction and training programme for diplomats. At the end of March he travelled to Malawi to console his “spiritual son” Prophet Shepherd Bushiri following the death of his daughter Israella.