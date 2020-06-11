President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday claimed that the country’s business fraternity is in a fight to topple him from power.

In his opening remarks at the 340th ordinary session of the ZANU PF Politburo, President Mnangagwa noted that the Government and its leadership have of late come under attack from detractors bent on fomenting instability in the country.

He vowed to take the war to the country’s “political detractors, elite opportunists and malcontents” who are pushing a nefarious agenda of regime change.

“On the economic front, we are witnessing a relentless attack on our currency and the economy in general through exorbitant pricing models. We are fully cognisant that this is a battle being fuelled by our political detractors, elite opportunists and malcontents who are bent on pushing a nefarious agenda.

“They will never win. We did not liberate this country for selfish, profiteers and greedy individuals, but for all people in our land who have a right to enjoy a better quality of life. As a party we must always strive to achieve this,” said President Mnangagwa.