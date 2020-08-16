Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Monday end his tenure as Southern African Development Community (Sadc) chairperson for the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and pass the baton to his Botswana counterpart President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi at the 40th SADC Heads of State summit that will be held virtually.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said as outgoing chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, President Mnangagwa will table a report to highlight his tenure which began in August 2019.

“In line with the organisation’s principle of rotation, the Republic of Mozambique will take over from the United Republic of Tanzania as Chair of Summit. The Republic of Botswana will assume chairmanship of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation from the Republic of Zimbabwe,” said Dr Moyo.

“The Summit will also elect new deputy chairpersons of the SADC Summit and the SADC Organ who will then assume chairmanship in August 2021. The Summit will receive a report from the outgoing chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. In his report, he will outline the key activities of the Organ during Zimbabwe’s tenure, covering the period of August 2019 to August 2020.”

Tomorrow’s main summit was preceded by meetings of Ministers and senior officials to clear the path for the Heads of State.

During his tenure as chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, President Mnangagwa received plaudits from his regional colleagues for successfully mediating in regional security issues such as the situation in Lesotho and most recently the boundary dispute between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.